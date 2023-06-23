The Mudgee Dragons have been labelled the best side Group 10 side in the Peter McDonald Premiership all season and this weekend they'll get to test themselves against a confident Nyngan Tigers outfit.
Mudgee will take on the Tigers at Larkin Oval on Sunday as the first of two consecutive crossover rounds in the competition is held.
Apart from one blemish against Bathurst St Pat's, the Dragons have been exceptional this season but they are yet to really flex their muscles.
Ahead of their match against Nyngan, captain Jack Beasley believes we still haven't seen the best of Mudgee.
"We got our pants pulled down a bit by Bathurst St Pat's but other than that we've been winning," he said.
"I think we've still got a lot to improve, there are still a few combinations we need to get right but I think our best footy is yet to come."
Over the course of the two Peter McDonald Premiership (PMP) seasons to date, neither side has played one another.
Better yet, Beasley admitted not a lot of the Dragons' squad has even been out to Nyngan.
"I don't think many boys have been out there before," he said.
"This is the first time we are taking them on since we joined the competition.
"Apart from what we've seen in the highlights and replays, it's all going to be pretty new.
"It's going to be good to start playing different teams, it's a different brand of footy in Group 11."
Mudgee's player-coach Clay Priest returned to the field via the bench in the Dragons' last match against the Bathurst Panthers on June 4 but has been named to start this weekend.
It's the performances without some of the key forwards this season that has Beasley excited about what is to come.
"It's been stop-start with injuries and suspensions," he said.
"We've got Clay Priest back full time now and Cody Godden is back this week which has a big in for us to have another big body in the middle."
While his experience is vital for Mudgee, Beasley likes another key aspect of his game.
"He brings size and aggression in the middle which is what we need," he said.
"We've got a pretty mobile forward pack but we are really big so to have him in there helps definitely."
Meanwhile, Nyngan has moved Corey Cox out to the centres with Terrance Ryan sliding onto the wing due to Ash Widders' unavailability.
Cox's move has forced Nyngan coach James Tuitahi to look to Con Mika to start in one second-row spot just a week after making his club debut.
After starring last weekend, Nyngan's Aidan Bermingham will move back to lock with Jak Jeffrey returning to start at hooker.
Sunday's match will kick-off at 2pm.
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
