Macquarie Raiders centre Tyson Fuller hasn't wasted any time getting settled into his new club, already becoming one of the best outside backs in the Peter McDonald Premiership.
A talented multi-sport athlete, Fuller was considering playing rugby union in 2023 before joining Macquarie just a few rounds into the season following a stint with Dubbo CYMS reserves last year.
Slotting straight into the Raiders' PMP side, Fuller has quickly made himself at home with Macquarie, a decision he wasn't 100 per cent sold on.
"I've enjoyed it, I was a bit hesitant at the start to come across," he said.
"But they've got a great family culture at the club and a good community, everyone is really welcoming.
"I've settled in nicely and was fortunate enough to get a crack in first grade when I first came across."
Playing outside the likes of Jack Kavanagh, Jordan Reynolds and Billy Gilbert, Fuller is a strike weapon out wide.
However, the humble Macquarie gun believes the men inside him deserve a lot of the credit.
"We've got pretty much the best forward pack in the competition," he said.
"Teams find it pretty hard to go through the middle of us, they (forwards) do all the hard work and we just make it look pretty at the end."
The Raiders will hit the road this weekend to take on Lithgow Workies Wolves at Tony Luchetti Sportsground on Sunday, with Fuller lining up at the right centre.
Macquarie will be without halfback Harry Kempston for the match but the Raiders outside back stocks have been boosted with CJ Ralph and EJ Fernando.
"We've had two weeks off now so everyone has been well-rested and ready to go," he said.
"We've had plenty of boys at training and all the boys are getting around each other.
"It's a lot better than the start of the year, the group is really close and ready to go."
Sitting fifth on the Group 11 pool ladder, Macquarie can edge closer to a spot in the top four in the most competitive competition seen in years.
After a slow start to the season, Fuller is confident Macquarie can show everyone just how good they are beginning on Sunday.
"It's a must-win for us for the rest of the season," he said.
"Coming into the next few games we've just got to make a statement that yeah we had a rough start to the year but we are here to finish strong and we have the team to do."
Kick-off for the match is at 2pm.
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
