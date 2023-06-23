North Dubbo Public School kindergarteners and students from the University of Sydney School of Rural Health joined forces on Friday to provide vital check-ups on some special fuzzy patients.
The two groups of students combined to take part in the annual teddy bear hospital, a program which teaches the kindy kids important health lessons in a fun way.
Run by third and fourth year medical students, the morning was also a fun time for the training doctors.
Medical student Rachel Price admitted they get as much out of the day as the students do.
"It's a nice change from the hospital and it's very cute," she said.
"Hopefully we can inspire some young minds to be healthy and maybe doctors in the future or maybe not."
A total of five stations were available for the kindy students with teddy bears and dolls also being used to help teach things like applying bandages and providing check-ups.
At the end of the sessions, the smaller groups combined for the final lesson and Price said the kindy kids get a treat as well.
"We've got exercise, hand washing, teeth cleaning, teddy check-ups and teddy bandage plus healthy eating at the end," she said.
"We will bring them together to talk about food and they will all get to eat the food we cut up for them."
The idea behind the program is to show the children that doctors aren't people they need to be afraid of.
"We are hopefully showing them a friendly face," Price said.
"I don't think some of us are too scary but it's just teaching them what to expect if they need to go to hospital or get a bandage.
"It makes things a bit more fun and less scary for them."
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
