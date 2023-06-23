Apex Oval, Dubbo
2pm kick-off (league tag starts 10.30am)
DUBBO CYMS: 1 Troyden Dixon, 2 Tom Hughes, 3 Jyie Chapman, 4 Jeremy Thurston, 5 Corey Drew, 6 Mitchell Cleary, 7 Jordi Madden, 8 Jarryn Powyer, 9 Alex Bonham, 10 Ben Marlin, 11 Jayden Merritt, 12 Billy Sing, 13 Chanse Burgess; 14 Ratu Roko, 15 James Stanley, 16 Tom Stimpson, 17 Jaymn Cleary. Coach: Shawn Townsend.
ORANGE CYMS: 1 Oli Maunder, 2 Luke Trott, 3 Josh Hart, 4 Marcel Ikonofo, 5 Isaac Cardwell, 6 Liam Wilson, 7 TBC, 8 Cam Jones, 9 Pat Williams, 10 Kaeden Dickson, 11 Adam Stanford, 12 Ethan McKellar, 13 Mitch Evers; Bench: 14 Flynn Packham, 15 Ethan Kennedy, 16 Edward Morrish, 17 N/A. Captain-coach: Ethan McKellar.
Jack Arrow Oval, Bathurst
2pm kick-off (league tag starts 10.30am)
ST PAT'S: 1 Matt Beattie, 2 Josh Belfanti, 3 Lee McClintock, 4 Jackson Brien, 5 Callan Naden, 6 Noah Griffiths, 7 Willie Wright, 8 Luke Single, 9 Hayden Bolam, 10 Zac Merritt, 11 Caleb Wardman, 12 Cooper Akroyd, 13 Aaron Mawhinney; Bench: 14 TBC, 15 Haze Rewiti, 16 Leigh Monaghan, 17 Nick Booth. Captain-coach: Zac Merritt
SPACEMEN: 1 Jacob Smede, 2 James Parsons, 3 Cody Crisp, 4 Jim Dabea, 5 Malakai Folau, 6 Joe Dwyer, 7 Chad Porter, 8 Takitau Mapapalangi, 9 Jake Porter, 10 Jack Buchanan, 11 Rex Yallon, 12 Will Wardle, 13 Brandon Paige; Bench: 14 Riley Scott, 15 Brandon Tago, 16 Tikoko Noke, 17 Jake Hutchings. Captain-coach: Chad Porter.
Larkin Oval, Nyngan
2pm kick-off (league tag starts 10.30am)
TIGERS: 1 Sam Simmons, 2 Terrance Ryan, 3 Corey Cox, 4 Cale Dunn, 5 Matty McDougall, 6 Mason Williams, 7 Josh Merritt, 8 Tuiloma Atuau, 9 Jak Jeffery, 10 Jacob Neill, 11 Constantine Mika, 12 Rory Quarmby, 13 Aidan Bermingham, Bench: 14 Jackson Cox, 15 Bill Quarmby, 16 Cameron Bourke, 17 Harry Hammond. Captain-coach: James Tuitahi
DRAGONS: 1 Jack Littlejohn, 2 Joshwa Wilson-Tuckey, 3 Corin Smith, 4 Nathan Orr, 5 Lleyton Lothian, 6 Hayden Carpenter, 7 Pacey Stockton, 8 Casey Burgess, 9 Jack Beasley, 10 Clay Priest, 11 James Goonrey, 12 Jake Durrant, 13 Jayden Brown; Bench: 14 Billy Carberry, 15 Luke Moody, 16 Nicholas Bligh, 17 Cody Godden. Coach: Clay Priest
Spooner Oval, Forbes
2pm kick-off (league tag starts 10.30am)
MAGPIES: 1 Mitch Andrews, Coopa Martin, 3 Tom Toohey, 4 Richard Fui, 5 Ray Towney, 6 Jordan Hartwig, 7 Nick Greenhalgh, 8 Traie Merritt, 9 Toby Hurford, 10 Tom Hopkins, 11 Charlie Lennon, 12 Pio Seki, 13 Marty Herbert; Bench: 14 Aaron Wykamp, 15 Nikola Savatabua, 16 Mick Coady, 17 Bailey Davis, 18 Dylan Gunn. Captain-coaches: Nick Greenhalgh and Mitch Andrews.
PANTHERS: 1 Josh Rivett, 2 Callum Limon, 3 Dillon Adrole, 4 Jackson Vallis, 5 Jesse Limon, 6 Nick Tilburg, 7 Doug Hewitt, 8 Dave Sellars, 9 Hudson White, 10 Daniel Bain, 11 McCoy White, 12 Brady Cheshire, 13 Jake Betts; Bench: 14 Jed Betts, 15 Tom Lemmich, 16 Logan Dufty, 17 Riley Cheshire. Captain-coach: Jake Betts.
Tony Luchetti Sportsground, Lithgow
2pm kick-off (league tag starts 10.30am)
WORKIES: 1 Tallon Egan, 2 Lomano Lufe, 3 Elias Dukes, 4 Dylan Dukes, 5 Riley Dukes, 6 Dylan Miles, 7 Cooper Egan, 8 Kevin Large, 9 Thomas Large, 10 Ryan Jervis, 11 Kyle Willmott, 12 Kye Cameron, 13 Travis Dukes; Bench: 14 Eli Morris, 15 Luke Brown, 16 Riley Walsh, 17 Johnny Aiaga. Captain-coahces: Jack Sullivan and Kyle Willmott.
RAIDERS: 1 Josh Nixon, 2 Carl Ralph, 3 Tyson Fuller, 4 Eric Fernando, 5 Clayton Daley, 6 Filisione Pauta, 7 TBC, 8 Shaquille Gordon, 9 Richie Peckham, 10 Maclay Ryan, 11 Alex Ronayne, 12 Jordan Reynolds, 13 Billy Gilbert; Bench: 14 Dalin Smith, 15 Johnny Mafiti, 16 TBC, 17 Zeke Heterick. Captain-coaches: Alex Ronayne and Jack Kavanagh
Wade Park, Orange
2pm kick-off (league tag starts 10.30am)
HAWKS: 1 Ryan Manning, 2 N/A, 3 Lachlan Lawson, 4 N/A, 5 Joseph Coady, 6 Ben Blimka, 7 Scott Rosser, 8 Harrison Gersbach, 9 Alex Prout, 10 N/A, 11 Kade Barrow, 12 N/A, 13 Matthew Boss; Bench: 14 TBC, 15 N/A, 16 Match Gallagher, 19 Jye Barrow. Coach: Shane Rodney
COWBOYS: 1 Tyrone Tattersall, 2 Timmy Boney-Stewart, 3 Preston Simpson, 4 Blake Ferguson, 5 Brian Baxter, 6 Brock Naden, 7 Rylee Blackhall, 8 Daniel Pracey, 9 Elijah Colliss, 10 Jacob Newman, 11 Justin Toomey-White, 12 Seaun Stanley Jr, 13 Mac Dutfield; Bench: 14 Cooper Taylor, 15 Nat Lindsay, 16 Kenny Everson, 17 Jacob Wilson. Captain-coach: Justin Toomey-White
I started working at the Daily Liberal in 2013 and now hold the position of senior journalist. I cover all that's happening in sport in Dubbo and the wider western area and have a passion for doing so. If you've got a story that needs telling, reach out.
