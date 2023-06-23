Daily Liberal
Home/Community/Babies, Weddings & Obituaries
Community

Red City Gym coach Tavis Learg dies in France car crash

Sarah Falson
By Sarah Falson
Updated June 23 2023 - 12:20pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tavis Learg was a coach and owner of Red City Gym at Dubbo and Orange. Pictures supplied
Tavis Learg was a coach and owner of Red City Gym at Dubbo and Orange. Pictures supplied

The central west CrossFit community is mourning the tragic loss of Dubbo resident and gym founder Tavis Learg who is being remembered for changing hundreds of people's lives through fitness.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sarah Falson

Sarah Falson

Journalist, ACM

Daily Liberal journalist. I love telling people's stories. Get in touch at sarah.falson@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.