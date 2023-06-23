It's been a whirlwind few weeks for Alahna Ryan but on Sunday she will return to the Dubbo CYMS league tag lineup.
Fresh off starring for Central West Rugby Union in the Thomson Cup, Ryan earned herself an NSW Country Corellas training squad spot, a testament to her dual-code prowess.
"It was a bit of a surprise, to be honest," she said.
"It was my first time playing for Central West so I didn't expect to get selected.
"It's really good to see a lot of Dubbo girls in there as well, it shows the amount of talent we have out here."
Now firmly back in green and white, Ryan will turn her attention to Orange CYMS at Apex Oval.
In the new Western-wide league tag competition, sides like Dubbo and Orange CYMS have yet to meet this season.
It's the unknown factor about their opposition on Sunday which is exciting for Ryan.
"I haven't really played too much this year so I'm not really sure what to expect from them," she said.
"It's pretty exciting coming up against those sides you don't normally play against."
Currently the best side in Group 11, Dubbo CYMS sit clear at the top of the ladder with six wins from seven games.
READ ALSO:
The only blemish on their record so far this season was a 20-12 loss to Macquarie.
But it is the loss to their local rivals which Ryan admitted has ignited a bit of a spark in the squad.
"Since that Macquarie game we've become a bit more structured and committed," she said.
"We are starting to get a lot of people to training and the gameplay is starting to come together."
Orange CYMS are no slouches either, sitting second on the Group 10 pool ladder having not lost a game this season.
Sunday's visiting side drew their match against competition heavyweights Bathurst St Pat's 18-all and have not conceded a point in their past two matches whilst scoring 62 points in total.
While she hasn't played since that loss to Macquarie, Ryan's absence didn't impact the way Dubbo CYMS performed.
Former South Sydney Rabbitoh has returned back to Dubbo this season and slotted in nicely at fullback when Ryan has been away.
With so much talent across the park, Ryan believes Lamb's been a standout from all reports.
"She's been pretty good from what I've heard," she said.
"I've only played one game with her I think but she slots into my spot when I'm away and she's been killing it."
Sunday's match will begin at 10:30am.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens.Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.