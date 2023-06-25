Daily Liberal
Home/News/Council

Dubbo Regional Council works to provide new rehab location

Ciara Bastow
By Ciara Bastow
June 25 2023 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

It will be another month before the council brings more site options to the table for the much anticipated rehabilitation centre.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ciara Bastow

Ciara Bastow

Senior Journalist

Hi! I'm Ciara and I've been working as a journalist for a number of years now, covering everything ranging from council, human interest stories, community news and sport. Got a story? Email me at ciara.bastow@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.