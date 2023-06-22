Notifiable COVID cases continue to fall in the Western district.
The latest NSW Health data was released on Thursday, and it showed the Western NSW Local Health District (WNSWLHD) recorded 227 COVID cases, 85 flu cases, and 110 RSV cases in the week to June 17.
There had been 319 COVID cases the week before, while there were 500 in the week up to June 3, 643 the week before that, and 735 in the seven days prior to that.
Flu numbers in the district have been steady at 80, 94 and 85 the past three weeks.
The figures were published in the NSW Respiratory Surveillance Report on Thursday. They refer only to notification data obtained from positive PCR laboratory tests for infections.
"Emergency department presentations and admissions for coronavirus continue to decrease - the proportion requiring admission is stable," the report said.
"The previously observed steep increases for influenza-like illness presentations slowed, with the proportion requiring admission declining. Bronchiolitis activity is stable."
University of Newcastle virologist Professor Nathan Bartlett said the latest COVID wave was "a lot flatter and slower and it looks like it's gone past the peak, with numbers coming down".
"There are many viruses that circulate, which increases during winter because of the way people interact," he said.
Professor Bartlett said being vaccinated could "mean the difference between getting a flu that puts you out of action, versus one that leaves you in bed for two weeks or in emergency".
The NSW government urged people last month to get COVID and flu vaccines, as they were "the best protection against severe illness".
Professor Bartlett said the biggest clinical effect of respiratory viruses was on the most vulnerable, such as "the elderly, very young, immunocompromised and those with comorbidities".
"People should reduce the impact on themselves and their family, as they might have to take time off to look after kids. There's a big, broader impact of these viruses beyond the individual's experience.
"So if you're feeling a bit symptomatic, stay away from people. It's worth reminding people because we might be seeing an over-correction in people trying to put COVID in the rearview mirror and being a little blase about respiratory viruses in general."
He said the burden of disease in the older population was rising because people were "living longer", so messages about lifestyle, nutrition, not smoking and moderate alcohol intake were increasingly important.
Health and medicine, science, research, conservation, nutrition, animal welfare, technology, sport.
