Daily Liberal
Home/News/Latest News
Meet the Locals

St Mary's Parish School principal Taryn Stephens helps community in need

Ciara Bastow
By Ciara Bastow
Updated June 23 2023 - 2:30pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
St Mary's Parish School principal Taryn Stephens smiles brightly. Picture supplied
St Mary's Parish School principal Taryn Stephens smiles brightly. Picture supplied

She may have taught in London and the USA but St Mary's Parish School in Warren is where principal Taryn Stephens' heart lies.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ciara Bastow

Ciara Bastow

Senior Journalist

Hi! I'm Ciara and I've been working as a journalist for a number of years now, covering everything ranging from council, human interest stories, community news and sport. Got a story? Email me at ciara.bastow@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.