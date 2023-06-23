She may have taught in London and the USA but St Mary's Parish School in Warren is where principal Taryn Stephens' heart lies.
Her passion for education and community has touched the lives of many as she continues to touch the lives of those around her.
A Warren resident for the past 13 years, has become a beacon of hope and inspiration, leading by example and showing that one person can make a significant difference.
Ms Stephens' journey in education has been nothing short of remarkable. As the Principal of St. Mary's Parish School, she has dedicated herself to creating a nurturing and supportive environment where children can thrive and grow. Her commitment to quality rural education has earned her the admiration and respect of students, parents, and colleagues alike.
"Working with the amazing children, families, and staff there feels like being part of one large close-knit and supportive family," she said.
"Together, we create a nurturing atmosphere where laughter abounds, learning becomes an enriching journey, and friendships flourish."
Beyond her role as an educator, Ms Stephens' contributions extend far and wide. She has been an active supporter of neighbouring communities, organising fundraisers to aid flood victims from Eugowra and Forbes.
"Helping other communities during difficult times is crucial. When we lend a hand, we show kindness and care for others. It brings people closer and makes our society stronger," she said.
"Moreover, our actions inspire others to help as well, creating a positive chain of support. By joining forces, we can make a real difference for everyone."
On a personal level, Ms Stephens' finds joy in her family and the adventures they embark on. With two energetic boys and a supportive husband, their home "Carramar" on the banks of the Macquarie River serves as a backdrop for cherished memories. Whether cheering on her children from the sidelines during footy games or enjoying peaceful moments around a campfire, Ms Stephens' embraces the simple pleasures of family life.
"They bring a sense of adventure, warmth, and laughter to my life every day, whether it's exploring the great Macquarie River for fishing lures, engaging in playful mischief on a motorbike, or simply sharing moments around our fire pit," she said.
In her spare time, she can often be found at school, preparing for the upcoming week and ensuring everything is in order for a successful week of teaching. Her dedication and commitment to her profession go above and beyond, reflecting her genuine passion for shaping young minds.
When asked about her favourite aspect of rural education, Ms Stephens' spoke passionately about the strong connections and intimate knowledge teachers have of their students and families.
"In rural communities, we truly know each other. It allows us to form genuine relationships and make a positive impact in the lives of our students. It's an honour and a privilege to be a teacher in such a close-knit community," she said.
Ms Stephens, a woman of passion and compassion, continues to make a lasting difference in Warren Shire and beyond.
She hopes her dedication to education, her unwavering support for communities in need, and her commitment to nurturing the next generation can inspire others to create a life and career they love.
