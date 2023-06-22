Daily Liberal
Court of Appeal rules in favour of Coalroc Contractors after Troy Matinca's crash near Mount Hutton in 2016

Anna Falkenmire
Anna Falkenmire
June 22 2023 - 12:30pm
The contractor was on his way home to Mount Hutton from the Ulan mine near Mudgee when he crashed. File picture
A COAL miner who ran off the road and crashed into a tree while driving home after three days of 12-hour shifts has had his $1.13 million damages payout overturned in court.

