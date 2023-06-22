Sale of land in Keswick Estate has slowed down with only 13 of the 52 lots being sold.
Despite the lack of buyers, Dubbo Regional Council remains committed to promoting and selling the blocks of land, putting the lack of buyers down to a cooling market influenced by the current economic climate.
While sales have experienced a slowdown due to various factors, the council is determined to maintain land prices for "the benefit of the community" and to support local projects.
By collaborating with six local real estate agents and emphasising the advantages of Keswick Estate's location, the council aims to boost exposure and stimulate sales.
Cristina Pahl, the Manager of Property and Land Development at Dubbo Regional Council, acknowledged the impact of recent interest rate rises, cost of living pressures, and increased construction costs on the real estate market.
The moderation in sales can be attributed to these factors, despite the fact that land in Keswick Estate is moderately priced compared to other options in Dubbo.
"Blocks of land in Keswick Estate are moderately priced for Dubbo and yet we have seen a real slowdown in sales," Ms Pahl said.
Since the initial auction in October 2022, a total of 13 lots have been sold, with an additional two lots currently under offer out of the 52 available.
Council officials noted a significant decline in enquiries throughout 2023, primarily due to the prevailing economic conditions. However, DRC remains dedicated to generating revenue through land sales, which will be reinvested in community projects for the benefit of residents, Ms Pahl says.
To enhance the visibility of Keswick Estate and bolster sales efforts, Dubbo Regional Council has partnered with six local real estate agents. These agents have been granted open agency agreements, enabling them to facilitate the sale of blocks of land within the estate.
Ms Pahl said this collaboration not only broadens the reach of potential buyers but also strengthens the local real estate industry.
"We are working with local real estate agents who are also selling land in Keswick Estate to help increase exposure and sales," she said.
Keswick Estate offers blocks of land starting from $223,000, with the land sizes range from 601.9 metres to 941.2 metres, providing potential homeowners with flexibility in designing and constructing their homes.
Four dual occupancy lots were initially available but were quickly purchased, leaving only one remaining for sale.
For more information about land available for sale visit www.dubbo.nsw.gov.au/keswick-estate or contact the DRC Property and Land Development team on 6801 4000.
Hi! I'm Ciara and I've been working as a journalist for a number of years now, covering everything ranging from council, human interest stories, community news and sport. Got a story? Email me at ciara.bastow@austcommunitymedia.com.au
