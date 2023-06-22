Daily Liberal
Home/News/Latest News

Inside Racing: The Dubbo-trained Return Mac will feature in the $98,600 Thunderbolt final at Grafton

Tom Barber
By Tom Barber
Updated June 22 2023 - 4:07pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Return Mac will travel to Grafton this weekend for the Thunderbolt final. Picture supplied
Return Mac will travel to Grafton this weekend for the Thunderbolt final. Picture supplied

It started out as a bit of a joke but one Dubbo trio's decision to purchase shares in a greyhound could win them as much as $30,000 on Saturday night.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom Barber

Tom Barber

Journalist

I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.