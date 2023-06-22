It started out as a bit of a joke but one Dubbo trio's decision to purchase shares in a greyhound could win them as much as $30,000 on Saturday night.
Scott and Kirsty McKinnon along with Steve Colliver will be sitting by the TV on Saturday night as Return Mac runs in the Greyhound Racing NSW Thunderbolt Final (350m) at Grafton.
For the trio, you could argue that racing is in their blood.
"Scott's father was a horse trainer so we've always had those and my dad has also had a few on the go," Kirsty said.
"We'd been going down to the dogs fairly regularly and I asked Shayne (Stiff) 'how do we get involved?', he told us to come out.
"I told my husband we were going to buy a dog and he didn't want to but it was his birthday coming up and we came out here not intending to buy anything but we left owners."
Her husband, Scott might not have originally been onboard with the idea at the start but on Saturday night, he will be paying close attention to the race worth $98,600.
"It's a bit thrill, this is our first greyhound and to be in a race of this stature is a dream come true to be honest," he said.
"They've done a fantastic job and we are thrilled to be involved with it."
Attending races has become somewhat of the norm for Colliver in particular, after being a long-time owner of horses with several different trainers.
"Being a horse owner all my life, I don't think I'd own another horse," he said.
"The experience with the dog and frequency of runs is great, I would encourage anyone who thinks about it to look into it."
Unlike horses, greyhounds run almost every week and aren't spelled like horses, with thoroughbreds often given months to refresh before returning to racing.
Return Mac ($14) has drawn box three for Saturday night's race and faces some stiff competition from the inside runners Johnny Red ($3.60) as well as Vamoose.
But under the training of Shayne Stiff, the ownership group are confident they can cause an upset.
"Anything can happen with greyhound racing, especially if someone cops a knock," Kirsty said.
Saturday's race will jump at 7:07pm.
Amanda Turnbull is at it again.
The star trainer-driver delivered her latest masterclass at Bathurst on Wednesday night, scoring a winning treble in the gig.
Amanda drove Scarlett May ($2.30 favourite) and Sir Brigadoon ($1.95 fav.) - two horses she also trains - to victory in successive races before teaming up with father and trainer Steve to win Lexie Girl ($3.50 fav) soon after.
The victory with Sir Brigadoon was particularly special as it took her to 1000 career wins as a trainer.
Amanda started training in the 2013/14 season.
Her three winning drives also took her to 45 victories for the season and within reach of another half-century.
Amanda is still a little way off her brother, Nathan, who is enjoying another red-hot season.
Nathan missed out on a win on Wednesday but has 62 victories to his name and is sitting fourth in the state standings for 2022/23.
A number of in-form horses will contest the Dubbo RSL Club Winter Country Classic Final Benchmark 58 Handicap (1300m) on Monday, including a local chance.
Clint Lundholm's Starlink will be one of 11 runners in Monday's feature race and the four-year-old mare is in as good a form as any.
Coming off to wins from her past two starts, the mare has been impressive since returning this preparation.
Remarkably, Starlink has only finished outside the top four once in her past eight starts and looks like one of the main contenders in Monday's race.
Doug Hewitt's involvement in harness racing and rugby league is well known, and he'll be on the road in the pursuit of success in both this weekend.
Hewitt will be at Dubbo on Friday night and will drive in all but one of the nine races on the card, while on Sunday a Peter McDonald Premiership fixture at Forbes awaits for the halfback and his Bathurst Panthers.
Among his numerous chances on Friday night are Logan Reason and Jayjaybenny, who will both contest heats.
Logan Reason will go from gate one in a heat of HRNSW NSW Bred Three-Year-Old Series while Jayjaybenny - trained at Dubbo by Michael Carroll - will contest a Waratah Heat.
The $25,000 Waratah final will be held at Menangle on July 1 and Jayjaybenny heads into his heat having scored two wins and a second in his past five starts.
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
