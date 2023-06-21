Dubbo Regional Council has the opportunity to put forward a second location for the city's much-debated rehabilitation centre.
After the first lot of funding for the centre was announced in 2019, a four-hectare site on Spears Drive was confirmed as the location in February of this year.
The announcement was met with immediate opposition and now the state government has confirmed it will look at other sites - namely the North Bunglegumbie location - if council is to put any forward.
NSW Minister for Regional Health, Ryan Park, said it is a project which "needs to get under way, and get under way soon".
"The Western NSW Local Health District (WNSWLHD) has acquired a site on Spears Drive that it can move forward with to undertake community consultation and planning," Mr Park said.
"Council-owned land at North Bunglegumbie was previously considered as a potential site by the LHD and initial investigations by the LHD indicated it could be appropriate but in 2022 council staff advised that it was no longer available.
"If council has alternatives, such as the North Bunglegumbie site, that meet the requirements of the nature of the service, that can be transferred to the Local Health District and which can be made ready for the project without substantial delays, then I urge them to bring those alternatives to the table so they can be carefully considered."
The matter is set to be discussed at a Dubbo Regional Council meeting on Thursday night.
Last month, councillors supported Josh Black's motion to write to the relevant government minister raising its objections to the chosen site and to confirm its commitment to work with the Western NSW Local Health District to identify a more suitable parcel of land for the community.
Councillor Black said the government needed to admit they "botched" the location.
Then earlier this month, upper house member Stephen Lawrence questioned council's decision to take the North Bunglegumbie site off the table last year.
But mayor Mathew Dickerson said there was a "never a formal resolution by council to offer that land" and it was simply a possibility discussed in council's social justice committee.
READ ALSO:
Dubbo Regional Council CEO Murray Wood said the decision to withdraw the land was made public in a report that went through the standing committee of council on May 12, 2022.
"The north Bunglegumbie land was withdrawn by council staff in 2022 based on future development of the land for residential purposes and the adjoining river land which is zoned as RE1 public recreation for open space," council's John Watts said in May of last year.
"The demand for planning for the North West urban release areas has increased rapidly over the last 12 months and a rehabilitation facility in a residential area is not appropriate."
WNSWLHD chief executive Mark Spittal confirmed the current Spears Drive site has been purchased from another state government agency, and that planning work, including local community consultation would now re-start.
"We want to move forward in good faith with the neighbouring landowners and residents to hear their concerns, and to respond as effectively as we can by designing a facility and service that addresses those concerns," Mr Spittal said.
Mr Spittal added the Spears Drive site was a suitable location and was selected after a comprehensive review of available land in the area.
"We are currently moving forward to the Spears Drive although we remain open to being presented with viable alternatives by council that meet the requirements of the centre, and do not delay delivery of the project, or put at risk funding," Mr Spittal said.
"We know projects of this type can cause concern to local residents, and it's now time to work constructively.
"Legitimate concerns about this centre deserve to be heard and worked through respectfully and sensibly.
"That transparency will continue as we prepare the development application for the Western Region Planning Panel, which is the body responsible for planning approval because of the value of the Crown development."
A community consultation will be part of the development application process.
The community consultation will include engagement with the Dubbo Aboriginal Lands Council and the wider Aboriginal community, ensuring Aboriginal history is recognised and respected throughout the planning process and that the facility and services are culturally safe and appropriate.
An independent third-party has been engaged to assist with the consultation process.
"This is a service that will change lives," Mr Spittal said.
"Our aim is to have the centre operational in 2025. It has been too long coming, and we are moving on purposefully and constructively to make that happen."
The District encourages interested residents to find out more and register for a range of consultation activities online at www.urbantalk.com.au/projects/dubbo-aod
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app here. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens.
I started working at the Daily Liberal in 2013 and now hold the position of senior journalist. I cover all that's happening in sport in Dubbo and the wider western area and have a passion for doing so. If you've got a story that needs telling, reach out.
I started working at the Daily Liberal in 2013 and now hold the position of senior journalist. I cover all that's happening in sport in Dubbo and the wider western area and have a passion for doing so. If you've got a story that needs telling, reach out.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.