THE hype has been massive for the past few weeks now but the long wait is finally over for Bathurst High Campus.
The school is set to get its Astley Cup campaign underway on Thursday morning, in what is the 100th year of the famous inter-school competition.
Bathurst sat out the opening round last week and watched on as Orange scored a strong victory over Dubbo College.
Bathurst High principal Ken Barwick said there's a sense of anticipation amongst the players and students.
"The school spirit is at the highest I've seen it in some time," he said.
"I'm really excited for the opportunity the kids have in front of them.
"Whatever happens, one thing for certain is these kids can say is they played in the 100th year of the Astley Cup."
Bathurst's first event on Thursday is the basketball at 9.45am, before the netball at 11.15am, with both events to be held at the Bathurst Indoor Sports Stadium.
Action will then turn to rugby league at Carrington Park from 1pm, while the hockey will be contested at the Cooke Hockey Complex from 2.30pm.
Play will continue on Friday with the tennis from 9.15 at John Matthews Sporting Complex, before the athletics commence at 11.30am at Morse Park.
Attention will then turn to Proctor Park, with the girls football from 12.45pm and then the boys football from 2.15pm.
A win for Bathurst will keep the cup alive and means if the school can beat Dubbo the following week, it'll regain the cup.
But defeat to Orange on Thursday and Friday means the Astley Cup will end up in the hands of the rivals down the Mitchell Highway.
All things considered, Barwick said there is an element of pressure on Bathurst to get a result but he believes the home ground advantaged will favour his school.
"It might tip the scale our way and you only need to win by a point," he said.
"I think that pressure adds to the occasion of being at home and makes kids think they need to try harder. They want this to go right down to wire."
"That's all I care about, is winning this round, to keep the cup alive heading into next week against Dubbo.
"It's going to be a tough ask because Dubbo will be tough at home, so we really need to take advantage of the home ground advantage.
"I'm asking any community member, Bathurstian or anyone that loves sport to get out on the sideline, no matter what the weather is like, to support the kids.
"Let's really give it to Orange and give it our best shot."
