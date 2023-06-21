Daily Liberal
Funding to expand Festival of Colours, promote inclusivity

Sarah Falson
Sarah Falson
Updated June 21 2023 - 4:28pm, first published 3:30pm
A Holi event to promote connection for members of the Indian migrant community has grown to attract Dubbo residents of all cultures, and the group will receive grant money to expand the celebration.

