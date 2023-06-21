A Holi event to promote connection for members of the Indian migrant community has grown to attract Dubbo residents of all cultures, and the group will receive grant money to expand the celebration.
The Orana Residents of Indian Sub-Continental Heritage (Oriscon) has been awarded $5000 from the Foundation for Rural & Regional Renewal (FRRR) to expand its Festival of Colours in 2024 so more people can attend.
Chairperson Gargi Ganguly said when migrants come to a new country, they feel isolated and "often feel they have left something behind them".
"Events like this really ignite them in them feeling that, yes, there is a place for them in this country, and there is also a respect for all of what they celebrate back home," Ms Ganguly said.
"It is, in a way, helping them to have the pride and self esteem around their culture and identity, and helping them in broadening their identity to be part of the broader Australian community.
"Events like this are important to sense of self and identity and that's what we hope to create. So everyone feels Dubbo is their home, not for a short time but for a longer time. We want it to be a destination city."
Ms Ganguly said the festival had been running for a handful of years "at a grassroots level", funded by the members.
As the migrant population grew in Dubbo, more resources were needed to host the festival.
"We want it to be more inclusive. What we do find is the broader Australian population coming in and celebrating with us," Ms Ganguly said.
"This year [in March] the mayor came and participated and opened the event. We had members of the community come and participate and it was a whole-of-community celebration of our diversity and the beauty of coming together."
The grant money will be used to purchase more powder colours that are given to participants in sachets to throw over each other in the spirit of inclusivity. It will also go towards live performances and drumming at the event.
Oriscon brings with it the umbrella of migrants from Indian sub-continental nations, including Bangladesh, Nepal, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Fiji.
The Festival of Colours is a free secular event including a bonfire, performances and sharing international food.
The event's purpose is to reunite residents, reduce social isolation and foster a stronger, more resilient community after COVID-19.
Oriscon receives the grant from FRRR's Strengthening Rural Communities program.
Daily Liberal journalist. I love telling people's stories. Get in touch at sarah.falson@austcommunitymedia.com.au
