IT'S the first vehicle to be donated to the collection at the National Motor Racing Museum in five years.
And, according to museum co-ordinator Brad Owen, it's a ripper.
"It's been a long-term ownership prior to us, so it's really original, fantastically unmodified and just a great addition and something quite different for the museum's collection," Mr Owen said of the Elfin Streamliner now gracing the facility's floor.
The Streamliner, he said, is the first design built by Garrie Cooper and his Elfin company.
"In the late 1950s, early 60s, Elfin became one of the most famous Australian race car design companies," he said.
"They built a whole bunch of cars and we're fortunate enough that we already had one of their other designs in the collection.
"So this is a fantastic little addition.
"Not only is it Australian designed and built, it's a kind of era and a class of racing that we didn't have represented in our collection previously.
"The vehicle itself has got a fantastic history: it raced all around the east coast tracks of Australia, almost to the point where Mount Panorama is basically the only track where it hasn't been and raced.
"So it's funny that this is where it's ended up."
"There is a program run by the federal government that enables people to have a tax deduction for cultural gifts that are seen to be of national significance," he said.
"We were contacted by the family earlier on this year and they decided that they'd like the car to go to a good home and we had a chat and they decided that the National Motor Racing Museum and the Bathurst Council was where they wanted the car to be.
"So we did our background check, did all the various paperwork and other processes as part of that donation and we've recently transported it from the Southern Highlands here to Bathurst."
Mayor Robert Taylor described the Streamliner as a "magnificent machine".
"It's a rare example of how cars were built and made and performed back in the late 50s and early 60s and to think that we've acquired it is a great coup for the museum," he said.
Mr Owen said the National Motor Racing Museum had racked up a record attendance during the current financial year.
"We've hit 40,000 visitors for the first time in our history," he said.
As well, he said the museum continues to turn over its display and collection thanks to "a huge number of loans" coming and going.
"This year, being the 60th anniversary of the Bathurst 500 and 1000, we're anticipating a very big focus on the history of the race in October as well, which will hopefully be fantastic for our visitors," he said.
(From Bathurst Regional Council.)
The Elfin Streamliner now at the National Motor Racing Museum was purchased by John Carter in 1988 and, after a complete restoration, rejoined the track in 1989.
John and the Streamliner would run at historic race meetings across south-east Australia including Phillip Island, Winton, Oran Park, Amaroo Park, Mallala and in the Elfin feature in a support race for the Australian Grand Prix at Adelaide in 1990.
John was also an original partner in the development of Wakefield Park, and this car ran in many events at that track.
The car was last run during the 25th anniversary celebrations at Wakefield, and still holds class records at Amaroo and Eastern Creek.
