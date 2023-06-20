Daily Liberal
Home/News/Education
Education

Eden Academy Dubbo looking for staff ahead of mid-2024 opening

Sarah Falson
By Sarah Falson
Updated June 20 2023 - 4:19pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The owner of a new childcare centre expected to open in Dubbo within a year is confident about finding staff to operate the facility amid a teaching shortage in the central west.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sarah Falson

Sarah Falson

Journalist, ACM

Daily Liberal journalist. I love telling people's stories. Get in touch at sarah.falson@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.