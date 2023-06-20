Zoo Chat | World Giraffe Day is celebrated at Taronga Western Plains Zoo

Good planning ensures that the genetic health of the population is preserved through the regular exchange of animals, and with giraffes being two metres high at birth and capable of growing more than a metre in their first year, the logistics behind these moves have to be carefully calculated, especially when animals are being moved interstate or overseas. Prior to a move, weaned giraffe are patiently trained to enter their travel crates, so that they feel safe and comfortable during the move to their new home.