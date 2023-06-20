Zoo Chat | World Giraffe Day is celebrated at Taronga Western Plains Zoo

Taronga Western Plains Zoo is home to 21 Giraffes spread between two herds, or towers as they're collectively known.
On our mixed-species savannah exhibit, our bachelor herd of seven male giraffes live alongside zebra, antelope, ostrich and rhino, just like they would in the wild. This creates a unique showcase for our Zoofari Lodge guests as well as visitors who can see all of these animals on one of our Savannah Safari truck tours.
On the Zoo's main circuit you can find our 14-strong breeding herd, which has grown recently with the birth of five calves. The youngest of these, Shomari, was born in January, and represents the 60th giraffe calf born here since the breeding program began in 1990.
Taronga Western Plains Zoo is part of a well-coordinated regional breeding program which aims to build up an insurance population of this species in human care. Across Australia and New Zealand, there are over 20 zoos working cooperatively to breed and manage giraffes, and giraffes with a Dubbo link can be found from Perth to Auckland.
Good planning ensures that the genetic health of the population is preserved through the regular exchange of animals, and with giraffes being two metres high at birth and capable of growing more than a metre in their first year, the logistics behind these moves have to be carefully calculated, especially when animals are being moved interstate or overseas. Prior to a move, weaned giraffe are patiently trained to enter their travel crates, so that they feel safe and comfortable during the move to their new home.
Sadly, in the three decades that we have been breeding giraffes here at Dubbo, their population in Africa has declined by more than 40 percent and there are now only approximately 115,000 giraffes left in the wild. Giraffes are now extinct in seven African countries where they once roamed, and this has left them vulnerable to extinction. All of this underscores the importance of zoo-based breeding programs.
We are lucky enough to have three generations on display in our breeding herd, with two 'family lines' represented.
Our oldest giraffe is Tuli, born way back in 1997 and the daughter of the first giraffe ever born here at Dubbo. Tuli is related to eight other giraffes in the herd, including several of her 'grandchildren'. She keeps a close eye on everything that is happening, and as the tallest giraffe on display certainly uses her great height to her advantage.
Born in New Zealand, and arriving in Australia back in 2008 is Ntombi. In June of last year, Ntombi welcomed a female calf, and became a grandmother for the first time in October when her other daughter Nyah calved. Giraffe mothers will creche their calves, and leave an adult to 'babysit'. With five calves on exhibit, keepers are lucky enough to witness this behaviour, just like in the wild.
Guests have the chance to meet Tuli, Ntombi and the rest of the Giraffe herd during the daily Giraffe Encounter. To find out more visit https://taronga.org.au/dubbo-zoo/animal-encounters/giraffe
