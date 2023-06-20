Daily Liberal
Matters of the state | Quiet Hour trial proves a success

By Dugald Saunders
June 20 2023 - 3:00pm
Member for Dubbo Dugald Saunders has been left disappointed by Labor's deciison to cut the Active Kids program vouchers. Picture by Amy McIntyre
The NSW Labor Government will slash the value of Active Kids and First Lap vouchers, cease the standalone Creative Kids voucher, and massively restrict the eligibility of NSW families.

