Matters of the state | Quiet Hour trial proves a success

The NSW Labor Government will slash the value of Active Kids and First Lap vouchers, cease the standalone Creative Kids voucher, and massively restrict the eligibility of NSW families.
Thousands of families in the Dubbo electorate, and across regional NSW, rely on the vouchers to enrol their children in sporting and creative activities.
Before the election, Chris Minns promised to fund Active Kids vouchers, and after months of uncertainty families across NSW are paying for Labor's broken promises.
I'm really disappointed Labor has cut these highly successful programs at a time when the cost of living is rising, and household budgets are already under significant pressure.
***
After a successful trial, Quiet Hour at Dubbo's Service NSW Service Centre has now been made permanent.
The trial was very successful, and 97 per cent of people surveyed found it a positive experience.
People in our own community who may be sensitive to light or overstimulated by sound can now complete Service NSW transactions in a more comfortable and safe environment.
During Quiet Hour, the volume of music and ticket announcements is reduced and lighting is dimmed, and customers are asked to minimise conversations and put their mobile phones on silent mode.
Quiet Hour takes place in Dubbo on Tuesday and Thursday, 10am to 11am.
For more information, go to: https://www.service.nsw.gov.au/about-us/our-organisation/quiet-hour
***
Well done to Dubbo South, Dubbo West, Dubbo Macquarie and Dubbo Rotary Club members, who recently donated 150 shelter bags to Orana Support Service as a joint initiative.
Each club donated the equivalent number of bags per member in their club, and the hope for the bags is that they help make a difference for those in the area that are sleeping rough.
READ ALSO:
Local first year apprentices facing financial or personal hardship can be supported with a $15,000 Bert Evans Apprentice Scholarship to undertake their trade and study.
This scholarship program offers a great incentive for eligible locals to kick-start their career.
Whether you need to purchase new tools, cover fuel or car maintenance, or pay for additional study, these scholarships have helped people across our region overcome personal barriers to finish their apprenticeships and follow their trade calling.
For more information, and to submit an application, go to www.education.nsw.gov.au/skills-nsw/bert-evans-scholarships or phone 13 28 11.
***
Applications are currently open for the Community War Memorials Fund.
The purpose of the Fund is to help conserve, repair and protect war memorials across NSW to support community commemoration, by funding projects that follow best practice conservation principles and processes.
The grants are targeted at organisations who are responsible for the management of war memorials in NSW.
Applications close 25 July 2023. To find out more information, and to apply, go to: https://www.nsw.gov.au/grants-and-funding/community-war-memorials-fund
