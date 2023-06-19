For the opening 15 minutes of Wellington's clash with Nyngan, their right-side attack was almost unstoppable and as talented as they are, the Cowboys are fully aware of the work which needs to be done.
The edge consisting of Seaun Stanley, Blake Ferguson and Brian Baxter found a lot of success early, with the Cowboys often giving one the three early balls to make a play.
Stanley in particular was brilliant especially early, the young back-rower made inroads every time he touched the ball and barged over to score Wellington's first try of the day at Larkin Oval.
"Our right side is dangerous but we've just got to grab that with both hands," Wellington captain-coach Justin Toomey-White said following the game.
"We need to capitalise on things, we know it's a defence game.
"It's always tough coming out here to Nyngan and we knew it was going to be a tough one here today."
Since joining the Cowboys from Macquarie, Stanley has gone from strength to strength, emerging as one of the more devastating ball-runners in the Group 11 pool.
He's already received representative honours as well, being selected in the Canterbury Bankstown Bulldogs SG Ball Summer Training Squad late last year.
Now firmly back at home, Stanley is one of the more impressive youngsters Wellington has, with Tyrone Tattersall and Preston Simpson both being standouts at different times this season.
It's the performances of their younger players which hasn't gone unnoticed by their coach.
"Our young blokes are really putting their hands up," he said.
"All 17 men need to go out there and fight together.
"We'll move onto a tough road trip to Orange next week, we'll have a big week of training and get back to the drawing board."
Wellington will face two tough road trips in their crossover games with Group 10 clubs over the next fortnight.
The Cowboys will first head to Wade Park to face the Orange Hawks before travelling to Carrington Park where the Bathurst Panthers will be waiting for them.
Now sitting fourth on the Group 11 pool ladder, one or two wins for the Cowboys could go a big way to securing them a spot in the finals come August.
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
