Fresh off the long weekend, sport resumed on Saturday and Sunday, and we were there to capture some of the action.
On Saturday, Daily Liberal sports journalist Tom Barber made his way down to Apex Oval as the Dubbo Rhinos took on Mudgee in the New Holland Cup.
Sporting their tie dye jerseys, the Rhinos looked unreal but it was Mudgee who came away with the win.
On Sunday, Barber was at it again, this time travelling out to Nyngan's Larkin Oval as the Tigers hosted Wellington in the only Peter McDonald Premiership match of the weekend.
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
