Daily Liberal
Home/News/Latest News

Jakiya Whitfeld set to make history as part of Wests Tigers' inaugural NRLW team

Alexander Grant
By Alexander Grant
June 19 2023 - 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

JAKIYA Whitfeld is just over a month away from making history with the Wests Tigers, where she will be a part of the club's first ever NRLW match.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alexander Grant

Alexander Grant

Sports Journalist

Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.