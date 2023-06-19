At one point in Sunday's Peter McDonald Premiership match, Wellington's Blake Ferguson was ripping apart the Nyngan Tigers, that was until Terrance Ryan warmed into the game.
The young Nyngan centre and Ferguson went toe-to-toe for 80 minutes at Larkin Oval on Sunday, in an entertaining battle, one you could easily argue Ryan won as his side ran away in the second half to win 36-24.
Like most sides who prepare to play Wellington since Ferguson's arrival in late April, Nyngan heard a lot of noise surrounding the former Australian representative.
But for Nyngan's Aidan Bermingham, he'll back his blokes all day long.
"It was a bloody hard game and there was a lot of hype around 'Fergo' (Blake Ferguson) before we started but Terry Ryan did an unreal job on him," he said.
"Terry is only a quiet kid and he doesn't say much.
"He had a big job today and I thought he handled it really bloody well."
It was Ferguson who was winning the battle early between the pair, setting up a try for Rylee Blackhall after successfully taking a bomb over Nyngan's Sam Simmons.
READ ALSO:
But Ryan had a few highlight plays of his own.
Ryan managed to score Nyngan's second try of the match, never giving up on a grubber to put the ball down just centimetres from the dead ball line.
The two went back and forth for the remainder of the first half but it was the second 40 minutes where Ryan really shined.
The centre went millimetres away from scoring his second try of the day after Mason Williams made a break before kicking the ball into the corner only for Wellington to knock the ball dead.
In one of the defensive sets soon after, Ryan was one of several Nyngan players who raced out of the line to shoot up on Ferguson, resulting in an error from the Cowboys star.
Sunday isn't the first time a player in the competition has taken on the challenge of trying to outdo Ferguson either.
Forbes' Mitch Andrews took it to the representative star during their meeting at Kennard Park earlier this year and Orange Hawks youngster Mack Selwood is already looking forward to the match when the two meet this weekend.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app here. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens.
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.