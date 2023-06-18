The Cowra Eagles have made a massive step forward towards securing a Blowes Cup finals spot after defeating the Dubbo Roos on Saturday.
The youthful Roos made the journey over to Cowra but the home side was too good, winning 26-18.
Sitting just outside the top four heading into the match, Cowra captain Jeremy Montgomery told Cluch TV he thinks there will be a newfound level of confidence going forward.
"After those two losses against City and Emus our confidence was probably a bit down," he said.
"We are a very young side and giving those younger guys a taste of what it is like to win close games is great."
Without several of their regular backs, the Roos opted to give debuts to a handful of players, something which skipper Tom Koerstz was proud of.
"They (Cowra) just keep coming at you, they've got a big forward pack and a couple of powerful ball-runners," he told Cluch TV.
"I'm really proud of the way some of our boys stepped up, we had a few boys making their debuts today and they were immense."
Roos off-season recruit Kaiden Hill got the scoring under way in the fifth minute, kicking a penalty goal to give Dubbo a 3-0 lead.
Hill was at it again in his first match in the top grade, slotting another penalty goal four minutes later.
Roos fullback Billy Whillock did a valiant job of filling in for Calub Cook, one of four Dubbo Central Blue Bulls missing.
Cowra turn the game on its head when their own Central West representative Damien Michael burst through the defence before stepping the fullback to score under the posts, a try Noah Ryan easily converted.
The Eagles were back on the scoreboard again shortly after with Rhys Hughes crossing over out wide as Ryan slotted the conversion from the sideline to give Cowra a 14-6 lead midway through the first half.
The home side was the next team to score once again with Fotofili Paunga grabbing a try of his own.
A Ned Williams try minutes before halftime got the Roos back in the game, with Hill's boot providing the extra two points, with the siren sounding with Cowra leading 19-13 at the break.
Marcus Paea showed some great footwork for a prop, dancing his way over to score Cowra's fourth try of the afternoon, with Ryan again converting.
A clever short lineout play from Dubbo allowed Will Anderson to stroll over in the 64th minute to give the Roos a chance at the win but ultimately Cowra held their nerve.
Montgomery was impressed with the effort his own young players produced and made special mention of Paea's try in his post-match interview.
"It's good to come away with a win like that after having a couple of tight losses over the last few weeks," he said.
"A couple of young boys who are really coming along scored.
"I'm not sure I've ever seen spend like that from a forward but he certainly got it going today."
