Coulton's Catch Up | Minister congratulates OAM recipients

King's Birthday Honours for the Parkes electorate
The 2023 King's Birthday Honours List was announced yesterday, with many outstanding people named from the Parkes electorate, including:
Congratulations to each of these selfless people for achieving such wonderful recognition for service to our communities and Australia; we thank you.
There's not long left to submit an application to the Regional Connectivity Program (RCP) and Mobile Black Spot Program (MBSP). I encourage all eligible groups to consider applying for this combined grant opportunity, which closes on 12 July 2023.
To apply, visit www.grants.gov.au and search for Grant Opportunity GO6185
I gave my view last week on the Nature Repair Market Bill 2023, which is designed to create biodiversity credits for landholders in a similar mechanism to energy credits.
READ MORE:
The speeches from city-based Members of Parliament on topics like this, who live in completely altered environments, are breathtaking in their naivete. They put the burden of environmental responsibility onto agricultural communities in places like my electorate without any recognition of the fact that farmers actually produce the food, fibre and resources that they rely on.
There are some falsehoods in the philosophy of this Bill that I object to, one being that locking up land is good for the environment - it's not - in fact often the reverse is true. I also find the idea that land used for agricultural purposes degrades the environment to be a falsehood - from personal experience as a farmer, the environment can benefit greatly from good farming practices such as rotational grazing and zero-till farming.
I'm opposed to this bill. I'm sorry I have to be, because in its original form as put up by the Coalition Government it would have been a positive one. Now I'm afraid to say it is potentially dangerous in the longer term for this country, and I no longer will support it.
For the full video and to read the transcript of my speech please visit my website: https://www.markcoulton.com.au/bills-nature-repair-market-bill-2023-nature-repair-market-consequential-amendments-bill-2023-second-reading
