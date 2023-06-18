Daily Liberal
Home/News/Latest News

Coulton's Catch Up | Minister congratulates OAM recipients

By Mark Coulton
June 19 2023 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Federal Member for Parkes Mark Coulton. Picture supplied
Federal Member for Parkes Mark Coulton. Picture supplied

King's Birthday Honours for the Parkes electorate

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.