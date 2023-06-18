It may just be a piece of paper but a birth certificate is as essential as food and water.
However, thousands of Indigenous people in western NSW don't have one.
To help address this, Pathfinders and UNICEF Australia have visited six towns in the region over the past two weeks to help hundreds claim their identities.
"[We] know that a birth certificate is a critical step in giving children opportunities in life, but it is never too late to get a birth certificate," Pathfinders CEO Alan Brennan said.
"A birth certificate is essential for enrolling in school, getting a driver's license, voting, opening a bank account, getting a tax file number, a passport and applying for government benefits.
"It's always a privilege to attend these events and witness someone receiving their proof of birth for the first time. It's a very special occasion and something that will make life a lot easier for them."
The roadshow - part of the Pathfinders National Aboriginal Birth Certificate Program (PNABC) - provided free birth certificates to more than 300 Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people in Cobar, Nyngan, Warren, Gilgandra, Coonabarabran and Gunnedah.
It was open to parents wanting to get birth certificates for their children as well as adults who didn't have a birth certificate.
"It's more than just a piece of paper, it's a symbol of hope, opportunity and protection," UNICEF Australia's chief advocate for children Nicole Breeze said.
"The attendance at these events by people who, up until now, have faced unique barriers to receiving a birth certificate, is nothing short of inspiring."
Ms Breeze said many people aren't aware birth registration is an issue in Australia but there are an estimated 200,000 Aboriginal people who do not have one.
"A birth certificate is a pivotal document which unlocks access to all other rights needed to fully participate in society," she said.
"Without this access, children and young people face cascading disadvantage which compounds over the course of their life.
"The first step to securing a child's future is by giving them a legal identity."
Experts from the community, including Local Land Council members, joined Pathfinders on the day to help make the process simple and answer questions from attendees.
Fiona was one of about 65 people who attended the face-to-face sign-up day in Gunnedah.
"It's important to have a birth certificate, to have an identity, and to know where you came from," she said.
"I think it's really helpful having this event here, there are a lot of us who haven't got a birth certificate."
People who have missed out on applying for their birth certificate can request an application pack through the Pathfinders website or by sending an email to PNABC@pathfinders.ngo.
Allison Hore is a journalist with the Daily Liberal.
