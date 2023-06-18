Daily Liberal
Home/News/Latest News

Pathfinders and UNICEF helps hundreds claim free birth certificates

AH
By Allison Hore
Updated June 18 2023 - 1:01pm, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Attendee Fiona with Ronald Naden from Pathfinders at the roadshow stop in Gunnedah. Picture supplied
Attendee Fiona with Ronald Naden from Pathfinders at the roadshow stop in Gunnedah. Picture supplied

It may just be a piece of paper but a birth certificate is as essential as food and water.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AH

Allison Hore

Journalist

Allison Hore is a journalist with the Daily Liberal.

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.