Devoted Christian Valmai Stewart found her life's purpose in being of service to others, especially those less fortunate.
Even in retirement, she finds herself occasionally working 40-hour weeks to help her local community.
Her contributions in Dubbo and Camden have earned her one of the country's top honours for civilians, the Order of Australia Medal.
As part of Dubbo's Baptist Church, Mrs Stewart co-founded the Emmanuel Care Centre in 1988. They started by donating their own clothes out the church's back room. Then, the initiative grew into an op shop, a rehab centre and a place to find accommodation.
She said they were always looking for ways to help people and the needs kept emerging.
"I've been inspired by God all my life... but it comes within yourself, as your own spirit joins with things and sees needs," Mrs Stewart said.
"I didn't want to just sit at home and do nothing, everyone's got to find something."
The op shop still stands today on Talbragar Street and the staff still remember Mrs Stewart's family and her contributions.
"I absolutely remember Val Stewart," Margaret, a volunteer, said.
"It's lovely to see her honoured for her work."
Mrs Stewart, a former board member of the Westhaven Association, remembers her "wonderful years" in Dubbo and how all the churches got along so well.
She and her husband moved to Camden in 2008 to retire. The same year, she founded Mother Hubbard's Cupboard, an op shop that has achieved great heights for its community, donating furniture, mattresses, shoes and clothes to anyone who needs them.
As its president, she was responsible for raising a whopping $100,000 for a local domestic violence refuge.
During the 2022 Camden floods, the op shop was central in raising funds for affected families to get back on their feet. Once, Mother Hubbard's Cupboard sent 40 pairs of children's shoes to Sudan at the request of one volunteer.
Mrs Stewart is also a Bible teacher and presenter at Christian Women Communicating International since 1979. There, she has the opportunity to speak to women, mentor them and help them in their life journey.
She said receiving an Order of Australia Medal has been the high point of her life.
"I've never received anything like that. I thought it was wonderful because you don't seek recognition, you don't seek reward, you just do, you just follow your heart," Mrs Stewart said.
"I'm training others to have the same heart."
Bageshri Savyasachi (she/her) is passionate about telling community stories and shining a light on issues that need attention. Email: bageshri.savyasachi@austcommunitymedia.com.au
