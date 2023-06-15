Hotshots to provide the crowd with a visual feast

A visual feast.
That's how the Sydney Hotshots show headed for Dubbo is described.
The two-hour show, part of the Secret Fantasies Tour, will be on at the Garden Hotel on Friday, June 6.
The high-energy production has a mix of dance routines, eye-catching costumes, acrobatics, and jaw dropping athleticism.
Hundreds of men from around the country apply to be part of the Hotshots and those lucky enough to make the grade are put through an intensive 'Hotshots Bootcamp'.
The men come from various backgrounds including tradies, cops, farmers and firemen.
Hosted by the experienced Paul Reynolds, who was an original cast member of Manpower Australia and a Las Vegas, the show will also be plenty of fun and banter for all those in attendance.
The Hotshots have previously appeared on programs like Studio 10, Sunrise, AGT and Good Morning New Zealand.
Tickets are still available here.
