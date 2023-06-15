Dubbo's newest sporting store has finally opened its doors and will welcome two special guests on Saturday.
Rebel Sport Dubbo officially opened on Thursday morning as eager customers gathered out in the cold awaiting their first chance to see all the products on offer.
Located on Macquarie St next to The Exchange, the sporting giant opened their first store in Western NSW and it's already a success.
General Manager for Retail with the company Tom Leak said the organisation were eager to start their time in Dubbo off with a bang
"We're so excited to open Rebel's new store in Dubbo, bringing a wide range of sporting products to the community to help them achieve their sporting goals," he said.
"We know the local Dubbo community has a passion for sports, so we've invested in a store experience and fit-out that will help provide the best possible experience for our customers."
Saturday will see the store welcome NRL stars Cody Walker (South Sydney Rabbitohs) and Jacob Liddle (St George Illawarra Dragons) at 10:30am for a meet and greet with fans as well as other interactions.
A range of sporting clothing, equipment and fan gear is available for purchase as well as activewear and other winter products.
Open seven days a week, Rebel is now one of three sporting shops in the CBD, all of which are located within a few hundred metres of each other.
