Rebel Sport has opened their store in the Dubbo CBD

Tom Barber
By Tom Barber
Updated June 15 2023 - 4:43pm, first published 4:30pm
Rebel Dubbo store manager Shona Coleman and state retail manager Rebecca Scourfield had plenty of reasons to smile on Thursday at the store opening. Picture by Tom Barber
Dubbo's newest sporting store has finally opened its doors and will welcome two special guests on Saturday.

