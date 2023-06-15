In the western area, it's not uncommon for ambulance officers to travel through dense scrub or rolling paddocks to reach someone in need.
With great distances often between stations and those who are impaired, the introduction of 80 new four-wheel drive ambulances across the state have been welcomed by NSW Farmers.
The vehicles will allow paramedics to access patients in challenging terrain in the bush, on sand, through water, mud, and snow.
The new Toyota Landcruiser 200 series was modified to a three-seater to allow for the inclusion of a stretcher and medical equipment.
NSW Farmers health spokeswoman Sarah Thompson said the specially-modified ambulances would give paramedics greater ability to reach patients in difficult terrain throughout regional and remote areas.
"The people who grow our food and fibre and keep our regional communities moving often work in hard-to-reach places," Mrs Thompson said.
"It's comforting to know that if something goes wrong, help will be able to get to you. This is a common sense move, replacing the old Troop Carrier ambulances with their modern equivalents."
If paramedics identify that a location cannot be reached due to road conditions or difficult terrain, they can advise the control centre and the 4WDs can be deployed from nearby ambulance stations.
"This means that our paramedics will be better placed to reach patients in the most challenging and harshest of environments. These special purpose built ambulances will enhance health care in our regional and rural communities," said Health Minister Ryan Park.
