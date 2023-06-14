Daily Liberal
Dubbo motorbike mechanic Steve Hanson wins Motorcycle Apprentice of the Year

By Newsroom
Updated June 14 2023 - 5:06pm, first published 4:00pm
Steven Hansen - Motorcycle Apprentice of the Year. Picture supplied
Dubbo mechanic Steven Hanson is celebrating after winning a national apprenticeship award.

