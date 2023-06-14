Daily Liberal
Home/News/Court and Emergency
Court

Threat to share woman's naked picture lands new girlfriend in court

By Court Reporter
Updated June 14 2023 - 5:07pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Threats sent over Facebook messenger have landed a woman in court. File picture.
Threats sent over Facebook messenger have landed a woman in court. File picture.

A woman who threatened to share naked images of her partner's ex has faced court.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.