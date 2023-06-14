Daily Liberal
Dubbo Rams under 16s girls recently won the NSW Country Title

Updated June 14 2023 - 3:41pm, first published 2:30pm
The Dubbo Rams under 16s girls won the NSW Country Championship at Maitland last weekend. Picture supplied
A talented group of Dubbo players have been crowned the queens of bush basketball after their recent success at the John Martin Country Tournament last weekend.

