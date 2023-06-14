A talented group of Dubbo players have been crowned the queens of bush basketball after their recent success at the John Martin Country Tournament last weekend.
Testing themselves against the best players in their age group, the Dubbo Rams under 16s girls side came away from the competition at Maitland as the top team in Country NSW.
It's a historic feat for the squad after their 81-65 win over Illawarra in the final means they are the first female team from Dubbo to win the country championships.
Coached by Tye Forrester, the team went through the weekend undefeated and got everything they deserved.
"It's a first for Dubbo Women's basketball anyway," he said.
"They have put the effort in and have had to travel a lot basically for their whole careers, they haven't been able to play in front of their friends and family to show how good they are."
The Rams recorded wins over Central Coast, Newcastle, Queanbeyan, Maitland and Norths before advancing through to the final against the Hawks.
It was all about Dubbo in the final with Forrester describing the win as a team effort.
"It's a pretty good achievement for the girls," he said.
"I think it's just really a credit to the girls because they have been such a good team for a while.
"They've won a lot of regional stuff but to win the biggest tournament in Country NSW is a credit to them and the hard work that they have put in."
READ ALSO:
With the likes of Tully Pickering, Millie Sutcliffe and Kiara McKeown all making representative sides over the past few years, Forrester believes everyone in the side knows what role they need to play.
"I guess that's the beauty of what they have achieved now," he said.
"It takes a full team to contribute to a Country Division one championship and that's probably the most satisfying thing.
"There are a few girls there who have excelled but the encouraging thing is that it took the entire team to win on the weekend."
As talented as anyone in the bush, the Rams are currently competing in the Junior Premier League, a tournament filled with the best teams from across NSW.
The Rams currently sit in eighth on the ladder but are only two points behind fourth-place still with a handful of matches left.
Elsewhere, the Rams under 18s white side were runners up in the division two competition after losing in a nail-biting final against Queanbeyan.
The under 18s blue side was the winners of division three, coming away with a 46-38 win over Merimbula.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.