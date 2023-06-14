Lincoln County International Raceway will be full of action this weekend when The Endurance Karting Association bring their fourth round to Dubbo.
TEKA (The Endurance Karting Association) competition will hit Dubbo on Saturday for the first of their two days in the city, with more than 100 drivers and support crew to join.
Unlike regular karting events, TEKA's events can go for up to 24 hours and this weekend both days will be used for one race.
The action will start on Saturday with the first half of the race before the racing resumes on Sunday.
With no connection to any tracks around the state, TEKA will hire out Lincoln County International Raceway.
Dubbo Kart Club's Frank Cross believes the association will be very happy with what they can get out of the local track.
"It's good for the club, it's one of those things that we don't actually organise ourselves," he said.
"We rent the track out and the TEKA guys themselves run things.
"It's good of them to come along and they love Dubbo. We've got a nice open track so they can get plenty of karts on there which provide heaps of action."
Endurance karting is somewhat uncommon for Dubbo, the club usually hosts sprint races which last between 10 to 15 laps.
Like one of the most famous races in the world, Cross admitted drivers will be swapping in and out of the seat all weekend.
"They have got teams of drivers so it's very much like Bathurst endurance events where they come into the pits and change drivers," he said.
"It's an eight-and-a-half hour enduro, it's about four-and-a-half hours one day and the other is four hours.
"Drivers do a certain number of laps then come into change, it's one of those things which you can watch and get an idea on what it is about."
Like the Bathurst 1000, fuel stops, race strategy and driver changes are all crucial to a team's hopes of winning.
Reigning state title holders 'Maverick Kart #58' will make a return for this event, defending their title won at the same event last year.
In the main championship 'Dynamite #27' go into the event outright leaders, but by no means favourites, with any of the top 10 teams in the championship capable of winning the state title and taking the lead in the championship.
TEKA is proud to have many amazing people within the club that assist with sponsorship for each event, with this event being sponsored by Penrite and the Roylance Tractor Replacements team in #47, who will be looking to find the same pace they had in the previous snow hit round at Lithgow in May.
Practice will start on Friday before the karts line up for the race start at 12:30pm on Saturday for four hours of driving.
Sunday at 10am the race will resume.
The track cafe will be open all weekend with food and drinks available.
