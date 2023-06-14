A man has been charged after 50 kilograms and an estimated $250,000 worth of cannabis was found in the boot of the van he was driving.
The 31-year-old was stopped around 10.20am on Tuesday, June 13 when officers attached to Barrier Police District's Traffic and Highway Patrol Command were patrolling Rakow Street, Broken Hill, when they saw a white van allegedly being driven above the speed limit.
Police stopped the vehicle and spoke with the driver, a 31-year-old man, and his two female passengers.
A search of the boot of the van allegedly revealed a large amount of cannabis in sealed bags, believed to weigh around 50 kilograms. The estimated potential street value of the drug is $250,000.
Police will allege in court all three ran from the scene into a nearby cemetery. The man was located a short time later and was taken to Broken Hill Police Station.
The Adelaide man was charged with supply prohibited drug commercial quantity, possess prohibited drug, and escape police custody.
He was refused bail to appear at Broken Hill Local Court on Wednesday, June 14.
Police wish to speak to two women who may be able to assist them with their inquiries. They are described as being of Asian appearance and aged 30-40. At the time, one was wearing light-coloured pants and a top, and the other was wearing white pants and black top. Both have dark long hair.
As inquiries continue, anyone with information is urged to call Broken Hill Police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
