Man charged after 50 kilograms of cannabis found in boot of a van

By Newsroom
Updated June 14 2023 - 10:52am, first published 10:30am
The NSW Police uniform. Picture file image.
A man has been charged after 50 kilograms and an estimated $250,000 worth of cannabis was found in the boot of the van he was driving.

