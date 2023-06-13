An 85-year-old man has died after two vehicles collided near Forbes.
A car and track crashed into each other at the intersection of the Newell Highway and Wirrinya Road, about three kilometres south of the town.
READ ALSO:
Emergency services were called about 4.45pm on Tuesday, June 13. The driver of the car died at the scene. The 26-year-old truck driver, uninjured, was taken to Forbes District Hospital for mandatory testing.
Officers from Central West Police District established a crime scene and began investigating the matter. Police said the coroner will be given a report of the incident.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.