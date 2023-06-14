After months and months of hype, the 2023 Astley Cup has finally arrived.
The 100th year of the three-school competition will kick off on Thursday as Dubbo heads to Orange to take on the defending champions and we've put together a look at everything you need to know about this year's tournament.
Let's have a look at all you need to know ahead of the 2023 Astley Cup.
Ella Murray (Dubbo)
A talented golfer, tennis and hockey player, Murray is one of those athletes who is pretty good at everything she tries.
But in this year's competition, she'll lead both the girls hockey and tennis teams into battle.
Murray will be one of several Dubbo College athletes competing across multiple sports and in her final year of competition, the all-rounder will be looking to lead her school to a historic Astley Cup victory.
Jeorge Collins (Bathurst)
One piece of advice for any Dubbo or Orange tennis player over the coming weeks is to try and not hit the ball anywhere near Bathurst High School's Jeorge Collins.
When you've got the NSW CHS Boys Tennis state singles champion and Schools Sports All-Australian member on your side then you're going to be a big favourite for every tie of the Astley Cup.
Collins recently guided NSW to glory in the Pizzey Cup - the top nationwide teams event for school players - and he's hoping to begin a professional career in tennis once his year 12 studies have concluded this year.
One hundred points are awarded per sport, and the tie winner becomes the team with the most points.
The way the scoring system works sees the scores tallied up and given a value out of 100. Basically, the fewer points you concede the better in the overall context.
In order to take home the Cup, a school must win both ties.
But if it were a draw, it would come down to the school with the most points.
Eight sports will be played across the competition, boys rugby league, girls netball, boys basketball, boys and girls soccer, athletics, mixed tennis and girls hockey.
The Mulvey Cup debating competition will also be held between the three schools.
Dubbo College male sports captain Ted Murray
"For the players themselves, it would be incredible but also for the school," he said.
"We haven't won many Cups in the last 15 years, we've only won one in the last decade.
"For us to win, it would be a very big achievement."
Orange High co-captain Lucian Jordan-Smith
"We've got a lot of Western and state representative players. It would mean a lot this year," he said.
"The competitors are really fuelled by the spirit of the spectators. It's all about vibes."
Bathurst High School cup coordinator Sarah Murray
"We're really excited to start next week," she said.
"I do feel like we have the advantage since we can sit back and see how the first tie pans out and then that'll help us plan accordingly."
Bathurst will host Orange the following week before the latter make their way to Dubbo on June 29 and 30 for the final round of the competition.
Keep an eye on the Daily Liberal Sport page for recaps of all the action.
