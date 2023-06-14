Daily Liberal
Home/News/Latest News

A guide to all things Astley Cup for 2023

Tom Barber
By Tom Barber
Updated June 14 2023 - 5:12pm, first published 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Barden Park will be packed with spectators later this month when the Astley Cup competition comes to Dubbo. Picture by Amy McIntyre
Barden Park will be packed with spectators later this month when the Astley Cup competition comes to Dubbo. Picture by Amy McIntyre

After months and months of hype, the 2023 Astley Cup has finally arrived.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom Barber

Tom Barber

Journalist

I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.