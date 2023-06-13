The long weekend saw a perfect example of an event that injected money in to our economy.
Dubbo was host to the NSW Junior Rugby Championships for the under 14 age category for males and females. With an event such as this, we have refined our data to the point that we can make a reasonable estimation of what it means for our economy. Start with the number of players. NSW Rugby estimated that they would have 1,000 players.
Junior players can't drive themselves to an event. That typically means one or two parents or guardians and maybe some siblings along for the ride. A conservative estimate for a junior event is each player might bring two additional people. That then equates to 3,000 people.
READ ALSO:
To confirm an estimation based on the above data, we have the ability to receive counts of mobile phones in a given area. With baseline data for numbers over a normal weekend, we can then see how many unique additional mobiles are in an area. This does not give individual data but gives unique serial numbers of mobiles so raw numbers can be collated.
We don't run this type of report regularly as this data costs money but we use it occasionally to be sure to understand our estimations.
What we really want to know, though, is the economic injection as a result of any event. It is now possible to utilise data from the larger banks to understand how much money is transacted through EFTPOS and ATM devices over a specific period. Start with a baseline number and then make a comparison when a significant event is on. Once again we don't do this every time an event is on as the data costs us money but it is a good way of checking our estimations.
There are many variables but by using our actual data and calculated estimations, we can say, with some confidence, that any event that brings people to Dubbo overnight will inject approximately $200 per person per night. With the NSW Junior Rugby Championships over the weekend, that equated to 3,000 people for three nights which is 9,000 bed nights and then multiplied by $200 gives approximately $1.8 million extra in our economy from the weekend.
That sounds fantastic for motels and the hospitality industry but it typically costs Council money to host such an event. Council doesn't typically receive any money in return for such an event but it benefits the overall community. The real challenge is getting the best bang for your buck. Sports participation events over multiple days typically deliver a greater return. An NRL match might require a payment of $350,000 from Council and people may not stay overnight compared to the cost of ground preparation for a sports event with people staying for multiple days.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app here. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.