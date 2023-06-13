What we really want to know, though, is the economic injection as a result of any event. It is now possible to utilise data from the larger banks to understand how much money is transacted through EFTPOS and ATM devices over a specific period. Start with a baseline number and then make a comparison when a significant event is on. Once again we don't do this every time an event is on as the data costs us money but it is a good way of checking our estimations.