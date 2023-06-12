Twelve months ago Gus Spence's Northern Suburbs side had their hearts broken at Apex Oval but fast forward to Monday and they were crowned NSW Rugby Under 14s State Championships.
A double to rampaging inside centre Eduardo Garcia-Wood led the way for Norths as they defeated ACT 22-17 in a back-and-forth affair.
Having brought a lot of this year's squad to Dubbo last June, Spence couldn't have been more proud of how his troops handled things over the three-day carnival.
"We came last year and were a bit unlucky to go out playing Warringah," he said.
"The same thing happened on Sunday so we had to have a hard look at ourselves and say 'are we really performing at our best'.
"Today I thought we lifted to another level and it's all on them."
It was all about Norths early as Garcia-Wood crossed inside the opening five minutes off a clever short ball from a scrum, a try Finn Hannon easily converted.
Only moments later, everyone at the ground had a sense of deja vu as the inside centre raced away for another converted try, this time off an early shift.
Leading 14-0, Norths led the ACT side back into the game as Campbell Lloyd crashed over in the 18th minute to move the score along to 14-5 at halftime.
Coming out of the break, Archie Marshall crossed out wide and seemingly put Norths in an almost unassailable lead but there were still a few twists to go.
Laine Jud-Brettingham crossed with three minutes remaining in the game to give ACT a chance at victory before Karney Kelly brought the crowd to their feet when he scored under the posts just a minute later.
Norths led 22-17 before the kick-off was dropped by an ACT player, with the referee blowing the whistle to end the match as the winning side rushed onto the field to celebrate.
The new state champions scored twice of set plays and Spence admitted things only really clicked in the final, with Garcia-Wood the beneficiary.
"We've got a really good set of players and I guess we've been working at getting better all tournament," he said.
"It finally clicked when the minutes were counting down."
On the field they were excellent but some tough matches early on in the weekend gave Spence the chance to teach the group just what it takes to prepare for a higher level of competition.
"It was unbelievable, I've got no words, to be honest," he said.
"They are just such a resilient bunch of boys, their bodies were sore after the first game on the first day.
"For this age to learn about recovery and how your body works is great, they did all their talking on the field.
"I'm so proud of them."
Meanwhile, Central Coast took out the under 14s girls state title with a 27-5 win over Two Blues.
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
