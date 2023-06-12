Daily Liberal
Home/News/Latest News
Photos

Magic made real on stage at the Dubbo Eisteddfod

AM
AH
By Amy McIntyre, and Allison Hore
Updated June 12 2023 - 4:55pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Isabella Vangestel performs as Princess Jasmine at the Dubbo Eisteddfod. Picture by Amy McIntyre
Isabella Vangestel performs as Princess Jasmine at the Dubbo Eisteddfod. Picture by Amy McIntyre

Magical performances by some of Dubbo's best young talent have brought beloved nursery rhymes and fairy tales to life.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AM

Amy McIntyre

Photographer

AH

Allison Hore

Journalist

Allison Hore is a journalist with the Daily Liberal.

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.