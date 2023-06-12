Magical performances by some of Dubbo's best young talent have brought beloved nursery rhymes and fairy tales to life.
On Friday, infants from primary schools across Dubbo competed in the Dubbo Eisteddfod's cutest category - the nursery rhyme competition.
All of the performances delighted the audience but in the end the Dubbo Public School infant choir took the win this year.
The magic continued over the weekend with more dancers taking to the stage. Jazz, hip hop, musical theatre and tap dance were just some of the disciplines on show.
Performers competing in the ballet category were inspired by popular fairy tales including Alice in Wonderland, Peter Pan, Aladdin and Beauty and the Beast.
Daily Liberal photographer Amy McIntyre was there on the day to capture all the magic.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Allison Hore is a journalist with the Daily Liberal.
Allison Hore is a journalist with the Daily Liberal.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.