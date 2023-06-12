Across the past 100 years, some of the best athletes to come out of Dubbo have competed in the Astley Cup but just how did the school win the first-ever competition back in 1923?
Back in the early 1920s, Joseph Laurence Astley moved to Dubbo with his wife and donated a trophy for the competition.
Rugby league was played between Dubbo High School and Sacred Heart College, with the winner of the match taking home the Cup.
With a much bigger student base to pick from, Dubbo High went on to win the match 32-4 and claim the Cup.
Upon his donation, Astley admitted the concept was designed to encourage and control school football.
But it wasn't the only sport played, past and present girl's hockey as well as basketball were also competed in.
Athletics and tennis were also held, two events which are still contested 100 years on.
Following his donation of the trophy, Astley outlined certain rules which would determine the winner.
The competition was only for schools and they had to be within 50 miles of Dubbo.
The winner of the Cup would have to compete again the year after or it would return to a trust consisting of Astley and the respective heads of the two schools.
Shortly after, Bathurst and Orange High Schools joined the competition after Dubbo High's dominance.
After being held in 1923 for the first time, the competition took a brief one-year hiatus before returning in 1925, a competition Dubbo would once again win.
The competition has been cancelled several times, with Great Depression and World War II both impacting the event.
Most recently, COVID-19 forced the 2020 tournament to be abandoned.
Of Dubbo's 23 titles, 14 came before 1980 before a few lean periods since.
Triumphs in 1984 and 1986 began a 16-year drought for Dubbo with Orange dominating the 1990s, winning 11 Cups in a row.
Dubbo broke Orange's run in 2002, before going on to win in 2004, 2007, 2008, 2009 and 2011.
From there, Bathurst ran the 2010s winning the majority before Dubbo got back on the board in 2021 with their first win in a decade.
Dubbo College has picked up the mantle of representing the town and will be involved in the opening round of play on Thursday and Friday in Orange.
