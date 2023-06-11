CENTRAL West Blue Bullettes hopes of a fourth consecutive Thompson Cup win has been denied after a 10-point loss to Hunter in the final on Sunday.
Played at Tamworth's Scully Park, Central West qualified for the final after a 17-12 win over Central West and a 36-0 victory against Mid North Coast on Saturday.
Leading 3-0 at the break, Hunter suffocated Central West in the second half, denying the Blue Bullettes of field position and over turning the half-time defective to win 13-3.
Central West coach Gus McDonald said he was proud of his team's effort, after a grueling second half.
"The girls kept getting trying," he said.
"I was pretty proud of the group and what they did.
"To have no ball or territory and have [Central Coast] cross our line once is a credit to the girls and how hard they worked for each other.
"I was disappointed with the result but I'm super proud of them."
It was a grueling 40 minutes of rugby in the first half and it looked as if the scores would be locked at nil-all heading into the break.
But with only two minutes left on the clock, Central West won a penalty, almost 18 metres out and fullback Sarah Colman stepped up for a shot at goal.
The Bathurst Bulldogs talent made no mistake and hit it right through the sticks to give Central West a 3-0 break.
But Hunter had an opportunity to equalise before the break, winning a penalty about 20 metres out in the fourth minute of overtime.
READ ALSO:
Melanie Howard had the shot for Hunter, but her effort hit the post and Central West was able to defend for the rest of the remaining seconds to take a 3-0 lead to the break.
Howard had the opportunity to redeem herself five minutes into the second half with another penalty attempt and this time she made no mistake, levelling the scores at 3-all.
Hunter continued to build some nice momentum and after a number of raids in the Central West's defensive 22, Britany Duff scored the match's first try in the 53rd minute following a short drive from two metres out.
Her conversion was successful and Hunter had a 10-3 lead.
Hunter was reduced to just 14 players in the 65th minute when Kira Ortolani was shown a yellow card, after a string of collapsed scrums from her side was finally punished.
But that didn't stop Hunter's momentum, as they continued to peg the reigning champions in their own end of the field.
Howard took her team out to a 10-point lead in the 77th minute with another penalty goal but from the kick-off, Central West won the ball following a Hunter knock-on and had strong field position, a rarity in the second half.
But from the ensuing line-out, Central West turned the ball over.
Central West would not get another opportunity and Hunter held on to claim a 13-3 win and deny the Blue Bullettes a historic fourth consecutive Thompson Cup.
McDonald admitted it was a game of two halves.
"We had more territory when we played our structures well and we were sort of punching for a bit," he said.
"But with a grand final, you need a bit of luck as well. It was a game of two halves.
"They put a lot of pressure on us and they had some big, big girls and kept running at us, but we kept knocking them back."
McDonald is hoping to continue growing the Central West side in the future.
"There's a fairly new core coming through, which is really good and exciting," he said.
"In Central West, the comp is growing pretty well and we've got Cowra coming on as a new team this year.
"Hopefully these young girls can keep coming through and getting this experience."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.