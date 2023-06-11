Dubbo's Macquarie Conservatorium is calling young rockers - vocalists and musicians - who want to play in bands to join the Rock School.
The five-day workshop starts July 3 and will go for three hours each day. Participants will also be able to take part in a showcase concert at the end.
A team of experienced local band musicians and teachers will expertly guide participants fine-tune their band skills. The team includes well-known local band musician and song-writer Clinton Hoy, and bass player James Collingridge, who is also a Macquarie Conservatorium teacher.
"It's a great opportunity for the many young people out there who are interested in playing together in bands," Mr Collingridge said.
"Kids can come into the workshop as an individual and we will match them into a band, or if they already have their own band organised, they can stay together in that band. And we're also happy to welcome back any of the players from last year's workshop to have another go!"
The school's afternoon workshops will be open to those aged between 11 to 18 who play electric guitar, bass guitar, drums, keyboard or sing vocals. Participants can be at varying levels from elementary to more advanced in singing or on their chosen instrument. However, the workshop is not for beginners.
Song-writing is also big part of the workshop. Bands will be encouraged and mentored to write their own songs. The Rock School will also let participants work with a professional sound system and develop stage performance skills.
The workshop will be held at Macquarie Conservatorium, at the corner of Darling and Bultje St in Dubbo.
The Conservatorium is also offering some Rock School scholarships for Indigenous students and for female students. Those interested in being considered for a scholarship can indicate so in their registration form.
Registrations will close on Friday, June 16. Visit www.macqcon.org.au for more information.
