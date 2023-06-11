Daily Liberal
Home/News/Latest News

Macquarie Conservatorium's Rock School registrations open

By Newsroom
Updated June 11 2023 - 12:52pm, first published 12:50pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Four young musicians show off their skills at Rock School band practice. Picture supplied
Four young musicians show off their skills at Rock School band practice. Picture supplied

Dubbo's Macquarie Conservatorium is calling young rockers - vocalists and musicians - who want to play in bands to join the Rock School.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.