The Central West girls started their NSW junior state championships campaign with a win at Apex Oval on Saturday, but the carnival is about much more than success for coach Penny Clout.
The under 14s age group is the first in which girls can compete at the state championships, meaning Saturday morning was a first almost everyone involved.
Central West started in style as a late double for Wellington's Maddison Higgins completed a 22-0 win over Brumbies Country.
As pleased as Clout was by the performance - one which caught the eye of NSW Country selectors - seeing the girls start what could be special rugby careers together is the real highlight of the weekend.
"We had our presentation dinner last night and we told them this is the start of their careers," Clout said.
"These girls, if they choose to play rugby and represent, could play together through to opens so the bonds and friendships they'll form is what rugby is all about."
The long weekend is one to savour for rugby fans, with junior state championships played across the state - Dubbo hosts the under 14s boys and girls - while the senior country titles are being contested at Tamworth.
At Apex Oval on Saturday morning, the Central West girls took a little while to get going but were playing their best rugby late on against the Brumbies.
Two tries in the first half set the hosts on their way and then Higgins - who required attention in the blood bin during the opening stanza - returned bandaged up and barged over twice late on the wrap up the strong win.
"All the girls, their attitudes are A1 and we've got off to a really good start. There's some good opposition but our girls are good and we had fun and played some rugby," Molong-based Clout said.
"Starting with a win, that's good for us. We couldn't have got off to a better start and that's absolutely credit to the girls for the way they started.
"They're good solid players, they're strong players and they're smart players."
Higgins impressed with her double while Zahli Millsteed was immense at No. 8 and scored the side's opening try while Ahriyah Porter and Emily Matthews also performed well.
While the focus can often be on Sydney teams from well-known rugby regions at the junior championships, Prout was proud to say there was plenty of talent in the Central West region.
"Hell yeah. We've got some really good players and straight away after the first game I had a chat with the country selectors already," she said.
"They're very interested in what Central West has to offer. It's very exciting."
Prout added a big thank you had to go to the referees, volunteers and Dubbo Junior Rugby Club for having the championships run so smoothly.
Roughly 3000 players, officials and supporters are expected at Dubbo across the weekend, injecting close to $2 million into the local economy.
"Hosting events such as the Junior Rugby Championships continues to highlight Dubbo's reputation as a place that can hold high profile events as well as showcase Apex Oval as a premier sporting event venue in regional NSW," mayor Mathew Dickerson said.
The Central West girls will be in action again during the pool stage on Sunday morning and results will dictate fixtures for the finals that afternoon and Monday.
I started working at the Daily Liberal in 2013 and now hold the position of senior journalist. I cover all that's happening in sport in Dubbo and the wider western area and have a passion for doing so. If you've got a story that needs telling, reach out.
