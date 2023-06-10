Daily Liberal
Home/News/Latest News
Photos

Central West girls start junior state rugby championships with win at Dubbo

Nick Guthrie
By Nick Guthrie
Updated June 10 2023 - 12:54pm, first published 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Central West girls started their NSW junior state championships campaign with a win at Apex Oval on Saturday, but the carnival is about much more than success for coach Penny Clout.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Guthrie

Nick Guthrie

Senior journalist

I started working at the Daily Liberal in 2013 and now hold the position of senior journalist. I cover all that's happening in sport in Dubbo and the wider western area and have a passion for doing so. If you've got a story that needs telling, reach out.

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.