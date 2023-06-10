Daily Liberal
Coulton's Catch-up | Shopping lists available at electorate offices

By Mark Coulton
June 11 2023 - 8:00am
Federal Member for Parkes Mark Coulton with his shopping lists. Picture supplied
Grab yourself a shopping list

After many requests I now have in stock plenty of shopping list pads which are available at my three electorate offices. These are a handy size and can live in your bag or car - hopefully they'll help someone remember to get the milk next time they go down the street.

