Dubbo College Senior Campus' quest to take out the 100th Astley Cup competition officially got under way on Friday morning when the school hosted its annual assembly.
The College's eight sporting and Mulvey Cup (debating) teams were revealed on Friday ahead of the 100th instalment of the much-loved competition between Dubbo, Denison College Bathurst High and Orange High School.
It's been a lean decade or so for Dubbo in the competition, the school has only won a single Cup since 2012.
While a lot of the students haven't experienced what the competition is like, Dubbo College sports captain Ted Murray is someone who has excelled in the arena.
A prominent tennis player, Murray has also represented the College in boy's soccer during past editions of the Cup and he is one who hopes Dubbo can bring the prestigious trophy back home.
"It's obviously been 100 years so the atmosphere is going to be a lot bigger and a lot better," he said.
"I just hope we have a good year."
Should Dubbo be successful in winning the Cup, it would be extra special after Dubbo High won the first instalment of the competition back in 1923.
Murray's fellow sports captain Ava Galea will lead the girl's soccer side, a team which only recently defeated Orange 5-1 and is one sport Dubbo looks promising in taking out valuable points.
When asked what sports she felt the school would be best at, Galea did her best to narrow things down.
"I think rugby league is going to be strong this year as it always is," she said.
"The energy in the crowd is going to be great, both of our soccer teams are really strong this year.
"Tennis is looking strong as well."
The boys rugby league side is full of emerging talents like Zete Heterick, Latrell Fing and Will Cuthill but the latter looks in doubt for the competition after appearing in a moon boot on Friday.
With no shortage of motivation, Murray believes winning the 100th Cup would be extra special for all involved.
"For the players themselves, it would be incredible but also for the school," he said.
"We haven't won many Cups in the last 15 years, we've only won one in the last decade.
"For us to win, it would be a very big achievement."
The eight-sport competition consists of mixed tennis, boy's and girl's soccer, girl's netball, boy's basketball, girl's hockey, athletics and boy's rugby league.
Points are given in a ratio-format, with the objective to keep the opposition to as small a total as possible for maximum points.
Dubbo's Astley Cup campaign will begin at Orange this week, with the action to kick off on June 15 and 16.
Bathurst will then host Orange the following week before the former school heads to Dubbo on June 29 and 30.
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
