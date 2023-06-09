A increased number of police will be out in force around the region for what is regularly one of the busiest times of the year.
Operation King's Birthday began at 12.01am on Friday, June 9, and it will finish at 11.59pm on Monday, June 12.
The long weekend operation will target excessive speed, alcohol/drug driving, fatigue, seatbelt and distracted driving to prevent road trauma
"While we are encouraged by the fact that most motorists in the region do drive safely, the community can expect to see an increase in police visibility on regional roads throughout the operation, with double demerit points applicable for the entire weekend," Traffic and Highway Patrol Inspector Jason Bush, of the Western Plains sector, said.
"Traffic and Highway Patrol officers will be joined by local police to ensure impaired drivers are removed from regional roads. Both Random Breath Tests and Random Drug Tests will be a priority task for us, and can occur anytime, anywhere.
"If you are planning on drinking - have a plan B."
Double demerit points will apply during the operation for speeding, mobile phone, seatbelt, and motorcycle helmet offences.
There is the chance of some rain around Dubbo on Monday, while wet weather is also expected around other areas of the state.
With that in mind, Inspector Bush said those travelling this long weekend need to take extra care.
"We know that wet weather escalates the risk of collisions regionally, the risk increases when we couple it with dangerous driving behaviour or speeding," he said.
"Motorists are urged to take extra care and drive to the conditions, reduce your speed and allow for sufficient distances behind vehicles to allow for safe stopping."
At the time of the operation announcement on Thursday afternoon, 148 people had been killed on the state's roads in 2023.
"Behind these numbers are family and friends who have lost a loved one," Acting Assistant Commissioner David Waddell - Traffic and Highway Patrol Command, said.
"We will be doing our utmost to ensure people arrive safely to their destination."
A warning has also been given to businesses and workers by Minister for Work Health and Safety, Sophie Cotsis.
The minister has urged all building and construction sites to be locked this long weekend to protect the public and keep vandals and thieves out.
Many worksites are expected to be empty across the long weekend. There is a serious risk a member of the public could be injured or killed if they enter a site unintentionally or deliberately.
"All builders site managers must make sure they leave their worksites safe and secure before taking a well-earned break," Minister Cotsis said.
"Construction sites can be incredibly dangerous to those not inducted or trained to enter. Businesses have a duty to make site security a priority.
"A secure site not only protects the public but also deters vandals and thieves causing damage and stealing valuable equipment.
I started working at the Daily Liberal in 2013 and now hold the position of senior journalist. I cover all that's happening in sport in Dubbo and the wider western area and have a passion for doing so. If you've got a story that needs telling, reach out.
