It's not often a league tag signing overshadows some of those in first grade, but that was the case on the eve of the 2023 season.
India Draper, an electric fullback and one of the very best players in the Western Rams region, started pre-season with Parkes but made a shock switch to fierce rivals Forbes just weeks out from the new campaign.
Parkes Spacecats coach Michael Dumesny has been asked "1000 times" why she left for the black and white of the Magpies since then, and while he's still not 100 per cent sure, he does know it adds plenty to this weekend's derby clash.
Draper will come up against her former side for the first time on Sunday when the two rivals meet in the annual long weekend battle at Pioneer Oval.
Despite rumours around both towns there was some major falling out between Draper and Parkes, Dumesny insists that's not the case but is all too aware it adds plenty to an already much-anticipated match.
"The elephant in the room is India," Dumesny said.
"There's no hard feelings or anything like that, she made a decision and it happens in football all the time.
"You see it in Dubbo, Orange and Bathurst, people move between clubs all the time but there is no hard feelings.
"We'll do our best to shut her down but I can guarantee she's a lock for the three points before we even walk on the field."
A former Group 11 premiership-winning coach at Parkes, Dumesny returned to the Spacecats this season after a stint at Eugowra and some time away from mentoring.
He had forgotten just what this time of year was like for Parkes and Forbes, with another huge crowd expected at Parkes on Sunday.
"It's like grand final week ... it's a great day to be a part of," he said.
"As a day, it doesn't get any better. The committee and whole club is pumped for the day."
Adding even more excitement is the fact Parkes and Forbes are well-matched in each of the four grades.
For a change, we're underdogs going into a Forbes-Parkes game and I like that.- Michael Dumesny
In league tag, an improved Forbes is third behind Dubbo CYMS and Macquarie while Parkes is fourth, having struggled for consistency during the first half of the campaign.
"For a change, we're underdogs going into a Forbes-Parkes game and I like that," Dumesny said.
"It's a good way for us to find some motivation and we've gone back to the drawing board and stripped a few things back and I think you'll see improvement for sure."
The Spacecats will again be without a number of players due to injury and other commitments this weekend but the return of Liz MacGregor is a huge boost.
The hugely talented teenager is one of the leading try-scorers in the competition despite missing a number of matches due to various junior and school representative commitments.
Parkes has lost twice this season, to the top two, while Forbes has lost to CYMS sides from Dubbo and Orange.
"We've struggled against the better teams but I think we can mix it with them when we finally click and we haven't clicked yet. I haven't been able to name the same team twice in a row yet," Dumesny said.
"We're missing a few again but you always lift for these games."
Sunday's action starts with the league tag at 10.30am.
I started working at the Daily Liberal in 2013 and now hold the position of senior journalist. I cover all that's happening in sport in Dubbo and the wider western area and have a passion for doing so. If you've got a story that needs telling, reach out.
