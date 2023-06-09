A 61-year-old who was fined $1000 after being caught behind the wheel after drinking a few beers told police he was driving to get bread.
Ross Charles Dack, of Hunter Street, appeared in Dubbo Local Court on June 7 and pleaded guilty to mid-range drink-driving.
The court heard Dack was arrested at 3pm on April 7 after he tested positive to a roadside breath test.
Police saw him driving his Ford utility along Goode Street without a seat belt on and decided to pull him over.
Dack's breath analysis revealed a result of 0.118, more than twice the legal limit.
He told police he wanted to buy bread from the service station. He also said he drank four 375 millilitre Great Northern mid-strength beers without food, 15 minutes before the police stopped him.
Defence lawyer Jennifer Spear said her client had "no excuse" for driving at that time. The court heard Dack had faced similar charges five times before, most recently in 2015.
"He comes before the court as an incredibly remorseful man," she said.
"For the sixth time," magistrate Gary Wilson said.
"Over a lengthy period of time," Ms Spear said.
"Doesn't matter, does it?," Mr Wilson said.
He told Dack there were "very few" people who had come before the court with six drink-driving charges. Dack was convicted, fined and sentenced to an 18-month community correction order. He was also ordered to hold an interlock license for one year.
"You come back and you will find yourself in a custodial type situation," Mr Wilson.
