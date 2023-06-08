After rain ruined any hope of a winner on Thursday, young jockey Brodie Loy faces the prospect of thousands of kilometres of travel in search of success in the coming days.
Loy, a hoop with more than 500 wins to his name, will be at Dubbo Turf Club on Friday in the first leg of a busy few days.
He was due to race at Corowa on the south coast on Thursday, making things even more busy, but that meeting was abandoned early in the morning due to overnight rain.
Loy will pilot raging favourite Hellfire Express in Friday's Silver Goblet two-year-old feature at Dubbo on Friday and he's got two other rides booked for the meeting.
On Saturday he'll be at Newcastle, with five rides booked, before Hawkesbury on Sunday and then all the way up north to Ballinda for one ride on Monday.
Don't rule out then seeing him at Scone on Tuesday, either.
That's quickly moving towards 3000kms of travel and while some of it is certain to be flights and not driving, it still shows the type of commitment and work ethic needed to be a top jockey.
As for Dubbo and the Silver Goblet, Hellfire Express was a $1.75 favourite on Thursday afternoon.
After a strong trial win, the Annabel Neasham-trained hope made people sit up and take note when winning on debut at Goulburn as a $2.30 favourite.
"He's a nice progressive two-year-old, he trialled well and took it to the races and he's in good order again from an inside gate," Neasham Racing manager Rob Archibald told Racing NSW.
Hellfire Express will go from gate two on Friday.
In just his second Australian start the Darryl Davis-trained Lincoln Skipper stunned punters and spectators at the Bathurst Paceway with his long odds success in the opening race of the meeting.
Most were expecting Amanda Turnbull's odds-on favourite Listen To My Heart ($1.80) to take the victory but it was instead Davis' $81 hope who took the spoils.
Lincoln Skipper had spent the whole race battling the breeze in the death seat, so when Listen To My Heart loomed up on his outside with 200m to go it would have been no shock to see the favourite take control.
Instead, Lincoln Skipper fought on to win by a head.
New Zealand horses can often be a mystery when it comes to assessing how they'll perform in a new environment.
Punters didn't get much insight into Lincoln Skipper during his debut at Young on June 2 when he broke in the score up and took no competitive part in the race.
Turnarounds don't get much better than that.
Stephen Gardiner's Movealong Zayne will be back in action on Saturday night at Dawson Park aiming for a third win from his past five starts.
Only a week ago, Gardiner's runner was at Dawson Park to claim his second career victory from just seven races.
Now in the Ladbrokes Mates Mode Mixed 0-2 Wins (516m), there will be some stiff competition in the form of Terramungamine.
Trained by Dubbo's Shayne Stiff, Terrmamungamine has only had two career starts for two placings, but with the best distance time of anyone in the field, the runner looks tough to beat after drawing box two.
Later in the night, Paul Braddon's Silvers Fury is on the hunt for a maiden win.
Drawing box three, Silvers Fury boasts the fastest time at the track and over the distance of anyone in the field, a stat which could bode well going into Saturday night.
Not much luck and then putting things right with a win.
That was the case for Jono B at Parkes Harness Racing Club last week and it's hoped the same happens for the Parkes Spacecats league tag side on Sunday.
The connection between Jono B and the Spacecats is Michael Dumesny, who is one of many who have a share in the Nathan Turnbull-trained gelding while also being the coach of the Parkes footy side.
Jono B appears a promising Kiwi, who didn't have a whole lot goes his way when debuting at Parkes last month.
He had to settle for second that day before winning in style last time out last Friday. Jono B, trained and driven by Turnbull, won by roughly 11m to mark himself one to watch going forward.
As for the Spacecats, they suffered a number of injuries in a loss to Macquarie last time out and they're eager to get back to winning ways in Sunday's derby meeting with Forbes.
I started working at the Daily Liberal in 2013 and now hold the position of senior journalist. I cover all that's happening in sport in Dubbo and the wider western area and have a passion for doing so. If you've got a story that needs telling, reach out.
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
